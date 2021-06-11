ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,591 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $11.54.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $893.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

