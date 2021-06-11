Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.97). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 258,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £828.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

