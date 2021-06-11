Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.