Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

