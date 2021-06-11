Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

