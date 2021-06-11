Chimpion One Day Volume Tops $602,517.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00007019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $81.65 million and $602,517.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

