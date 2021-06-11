China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 488.9% in May

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGI remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. China Carbon Graphite Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
