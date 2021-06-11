China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 668.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,057. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

