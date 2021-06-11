China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, an increase of 672.2% from the May 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
