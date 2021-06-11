China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, an increase of 672.2% from the May 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

