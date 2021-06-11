China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) Short Interest Down 94.6% in May

China Medicine Co. (OTCMKTS:CHME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CHME traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. China Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
China Medicine Company Profile
