China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 80.5% in May

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the May 13th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNCT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 695,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. China Teletech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

