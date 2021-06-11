Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.92. 11,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,284,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 872,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Chindata Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.