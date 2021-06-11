Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.92. 11,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,284,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 872,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Chindata Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

