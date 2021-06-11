Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $54,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,344.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,420.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $964.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

