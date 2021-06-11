Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,344.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,420.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.