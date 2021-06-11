Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

CHYHY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,844. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

