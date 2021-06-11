Chronologic Hits One Day Volume of $348.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Chronologic has a market cap of $194,015.90 and approximately $348.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,397,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,438 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

