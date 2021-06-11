Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

