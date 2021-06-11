Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 506,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 248,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.43. 1,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.