Churchill Capital Corp V Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCV)

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,948% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

Shares of NYSE CCV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,550,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,651. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.