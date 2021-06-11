CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,330,830 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330,830 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.43% of U.S. Bancorp worth $358,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

USB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,708. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

