CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of American Tower worth $336,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

