CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of American Electric Power worth $214,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,422. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

