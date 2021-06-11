CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $227.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,770 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock worth $227,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $875.74. 4,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,221. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $515.72 and a one year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.