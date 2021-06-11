CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $282.13 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,377 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.46% of Ecolab worth $282,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.40. 3,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.47. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

