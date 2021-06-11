CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 436.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $243,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 111.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,642,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

