CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,525 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T-Mobile US worth $372,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.71. 15,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

