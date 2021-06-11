CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $146,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

