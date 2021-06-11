CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Analog Devices worth $247,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.