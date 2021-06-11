CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,103,607 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,352,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103,607 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of The Charles Schwab worth $414,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.54. 107,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

