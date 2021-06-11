CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268,647 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $151,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $99.71. 12,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

