CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,870,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 206,382 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.