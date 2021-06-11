CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

