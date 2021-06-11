CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 107,569 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,569 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 114.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.