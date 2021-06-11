CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 32,864 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $37.42 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.