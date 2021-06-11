CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 31,315 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

