CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

