CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,231,565 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.