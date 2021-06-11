CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after buying an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

