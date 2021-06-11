CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

