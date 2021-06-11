CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,001 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

