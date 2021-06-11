CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.