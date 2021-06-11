CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

