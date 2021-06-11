CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

