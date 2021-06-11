CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

