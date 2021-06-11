CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 15,384 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 366.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 215,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,582 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

IVE opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

