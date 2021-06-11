CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 55,990 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 236.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

