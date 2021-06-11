CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,207 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

