CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 204.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,942 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of B2Gold worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

