CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

AIA opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.36. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

