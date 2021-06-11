CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 267.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,404 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 443,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 406,977 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $6,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

